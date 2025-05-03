Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Counter-protest to anti-immigration rally wants to show ‘there is no room for hate in this county’

An organiser from the United Against Racism Donegal Group says there ‘is no room for hate’ in Donegal.

Anti-immigration protestors are holding a rally in the Market Square in Letterkenny this afternoon.

A counter-protest has been ongoing since 12pm.

Cathal McGlynn, one of the organisers, says the migrant community must be shown support….

Meanwhile, Ciaran Tourish, an organiser of the anti-immigration rally says they expect to see around 1,000 people….

Gardaí have warned that Main Street is blocked from the Church Lane junction, and marchers are being directed up Church Lane and away from the counter demonstration which is outside the Market Centre.

