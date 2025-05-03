Donegal Tourism launches new campaign focused on promoting responsible caravanning and camping

Donegal Tourism has announced the launch of a new digital campaign focused on promoting responsible caravanning and camping throughout the county.

The initiative encourages visitors planning a camping or caravanning holiday in Donegal to utilise the network of official registered campsites and to adhere to ‘Campers Code’ designed to protect the region’s stunning natural environment and ensure a positive experience for visitors and locals alike.

This campaign aims to balance welcoming visitors with the crucial need for sustainable tourism practices.

By encouraging the use of designated caravan parks and campsites, Donegal Tourism seeks to minimise environmental impact, ensure visitor safety, and support local businesses that provide quality facilities.

The digital campaign features Noel Cunningham and Donegal Daddy, travelling around the county in a campervan to highlight the benefits of staying at official sites, which offer amenities such as waste disposal, toilet facilities, and secure parking.

It also drives home messages in relation to the ‘Donegal Campers Code,’ a set of simple guidelines based on a code of conduct principles – Plan Ahead, Book Ahead and Follow the Guidelines.

Key messages include:

-plan and prepare

-travel and camp on durable surfaces

-dispose of waste properly

-leave what you find

-minimise fire impacts

-respect wildlife and farm animals

– and be considerate of other people

For more information on responsible camping in Donegal, a list of official campsites, and the full Donegal Campers Code, please visit: https://www.govisitdonegal.com/camping