Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Protest and counter-protest taking place in Letterkenny this afternoon

A rally protesting illegal immigration is due to get underway this afternoon in Letterkenny.

It will be taking place at 1pm at the Market Square.

Meanwhile, the United Against Racism Donegal Group is to stage a counter-protest at the same location from 12 pm.

Both groups say their demonstrations will be peaceful.

Gardaí say they are engaged with the organisers of both protests and have a traffic management plan in place.

They are warning of possible traffic delays in Letterkenny and are urging people to plan their journeys ahead of time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Derry collision

3 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of collision near Drumucklagh

3 May 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water mains causing supply disruptions in Malin Head

3 May 2025
Michael and Noel at Wild Atlantic Camping
News

Donegal Tourism launches new campaign focused on promoting responsible caravanning and camping

3 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition following Derry collision

3 May 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Emergency services attend the scene of collision near Drumucklagh

3 May 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water mains causing supply disruptions in Malin Head

3 May 2025
Michael and Noel at Wild Atlantic Camping
News

Donegal Tourism launches new campaign focused on promoting responsible caravanning and camping

3 May 2025
market square 2
News, Top Stories

Protest and counter-protest taking place in Letterkenny this afternoon

3 May 2025
kitchen tap
News

Water mains repair works in Ballyshannon to take place until midnight

2 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube