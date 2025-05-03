Protest and counter-protest taking place in Letterkenny this afternoon

A rally protesting illegal immigration is due to get underway this afternoon in Letterkenny.

It will be taking place at 1pm at the Market Square.

Meanwhile, the United Against Racism Donegal Group is to stage a counter-protest at the same location from 12 pm.

Both groups say their demonstrations will be peaceful.

Gardaí say they are engaged with the organisers of both protests and have a traffic management plan in place.

They are warning of possible traffic delays in Letterkenny and are urging people to plan their journeys ahead of time.