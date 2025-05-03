St. Johnston flying the flag for women’s cricket in Donegal

The number of women playing cricket in Ireland has been on the rise in recent years.

Here in Donegal, St. Johnston Cricket Club fly the flag for women’s cricket and have a team that compete in Section 2 of the North West Cricket Union Women’s League.

It’s the only women’s team that play the sport in the county, and hopes are high that this year they can achieve promotion to the top tier in the north-west.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking to their captain Jess Brolly about the club, and the growing popularity of the sport…

In other news, Lloyd Tennant was appointed as the new Ireland Women’s Cricket head coach yesterday afternoon.

The 57-year-old played professionally for Leicestershire and Essex, and most recently coached English women’s club Central Sparks.

He’ll take up the role on June 1st, succeeding Ed Joyce, who left the role after 6 years following the end of his contract last month.