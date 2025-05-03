Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
St. Johnston flying the flag for women’s cricket in Donegal

St. Johnston Women’s Cricket Team

The number of women playing cricket in Ireland has been on the rise in recent years.

Here in Donegal, St. Johnston Cricket Club fly the flag for women’s cricket and have a team that compete in Section 2 of the North West Cricket Union Women’s League.

It’s the only women’s team that play the sport in the county, and hopes are high that this year they can achieve promotion to the top tier in the north-west.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking to their captain Jess Brolly about the club, and the growing popularity of the sport…

 

In other news, Lloyd Tennant was appointed as the new Ireland Women’s Cricket head coach yesterday afternoon.

The 57-year-old played professionally for Leicestershire and Essex, and most recently coached English women’s club Central Sparks.

He’ll take up the role on June 1st, succeeding Ed Joyce, who left the role after 6 years following the end of his contract last month.

IMG20250503130757
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anti-illegal immigration protest gets underway in Letterkenny

3 May 2025
gard garda gardai speeding rpu
News, Top Stories

Donegal motorist caught speeding 40km/hr over speed limit

3 May 2025
IMG20250503120006
News, Audio, Top Stories

Counter-protest to anti-immigration rally wants to show ‘there is no room for hate in this county’

3 May 2025
Orange lifebuoy in sea on water. Life ring floating on top of water. Life ring in ocean.Toning.
News, Audio

Water safety advice issued for Bank Holiday weekend

3 May 2025
