Ulster Minor Championship: Donegal come from behind to defeat Armagh in extra time

Donegal have defeated Armagh 1-21 to 1-15 after extra time in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Round 2 Qualifiers at the Box-It Athletic Grounds this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s youngsters came from behind to lead 0-8 to 1-04 at the break after the home side hit the net after just two minutes of action.

The second-half was a tit for tat affair with the scores finishing level at 1-10 to 0-13 after normal time.

The Orchard County started extra time strongly and opened up a 4-point lead at the change-over but, remarkably, Donegal hit 1-07 without reply in the second half of extra time to win by six points.

In other Ulster Minor Football Championship results this afternoon, Derry were beaten 1-11 to 0-12 by Down and Tyrone defeated Cavan 0-19 to 0-13 to progress to the semi-finals.