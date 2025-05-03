Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ulster Minor Championship: Donegal come from behind to defeat Armagh in extra time

The Donegal Minor team before today’s clash with Armagh

Donegal have defeated Armagh 1-21 to 1-15 after extra time in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Round 2 Qualifiers at the Box-It Athletic Grounds this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s youngsters came from behind to lead 0-8 to 1-04 at the break after the home side hit the net after just two minutes of action.

The second-half was a tit for tat affair with the scores finishing level at 1-10 to 0-13 after normal time.

The Orchard County started extra time strongly and opened up a 4-point lead at the change-over but, remarkably, Donegal hit 1-07 without reply in the second half of extra time to win by six points.

In other Ulster Minor Football Championship results this afternoon, Derry were beaten 1-11 to 0-12 by Down and Tyrone defeated Cavan 0-19 to 0-13 to progress to the semi-finals.

IMG20250503130757
Anti-illegal immigration protest gets underway in Letterkenny

3 May 2025
gard garda gardai speeding rpu
Donegal motorist caught speeding 40km/hr over speed limit

3 May 2025
IMG20250503120006
Counter-protest to anti-immigration rally wants to show 'there is no room for hate in this county'

3 May 2025
Orange lifebuoy in sea on water. Life ring floating on top of water. Life ring in ocean.Toning.
Water safety advice issued for Bank Holiday weekend

3 May 2025
