Those taking to the water this weekend are being urged to take safety precautions and check the conditions in advance.

The RNLI, Irish Water Safety and the Coast Guard say it’s important to tell someone where you’re going and always wear a lifejacket.

Boats, canoes and kayaks should all be inspected before heading out.

Water Safety Manger with the RNLI, Finn Mullen says you should also keep a communications device on you: