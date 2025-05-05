Calls for penalty points to be doubled in bid to crack down on dangerous driving

The Irish Road Victims Association is calling for penalty points to be doubled to crack down on dangerous driving.

The number of people being caught on phones while driving is rising, with almost 60 thousand offences over the last three years.

Drivers are increasingly being caught whilst watching Netflix, having online work meetings and using social media.

Over 6 thousand people were fined just in the first three months of this year, meaning 2025 is on course to be the worst year yet.

Vice President of the IRVA, Leo Leighio, says people are given too many chances: