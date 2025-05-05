Derry City are one point of the top after win over St Pats.

Derry City followed up the win over champions Shelbourne with another impressive victory on Bank Holiday Monday, beating Stephen Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 at The Brandywell.

Danny Mullen struck the only goal of the game on 48 minutes to move Derry into joint second in the Premier Division standings with Shamrock Rovers, one point behind leaders Drogheda United.

Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Derry-report-v-St-Patrick-s-Athletic.mp3

In the other games, Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo Rovers 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium thanks to goals from Graham Burke and Aaron Greene.

Drogheda United beat Cork City 3-2 while Bohemians came from behind to win 2-1 against Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park and Waterford enjoyed a 1-0 victory over the reigning champions Shelbourne at Tolka Park.