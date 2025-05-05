Detectives in Derry appealing for information following burglary at commercial premises

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises at the Strand Road area.

Between 6:30pm yesterday evening and 00:20am this morning, it was reported that the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged.

Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101.