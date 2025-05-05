Gaeltacht success for Termon, St.Nauls, Dungloe and Fanad Gaels.

The Termon men won a first Donegal senior Gaeltacht title in 19 years and just a second in the clubs history on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Burn Road men cruised to victory beating the competition host club Ardara 3-13 to 0-14.

St Nauls won the junior mens title, Dungloe beat Termon to take the senior ladies title while Fanad Gaels won the intermediate ladies.

Daire Bonner of the Donegal News has more…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Report.mp3

Termon led by 15pts at half time, their Manager Caolan McDaid said he was impressed with how they delivered in the opening half…

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Caolan-McDaid.mp3