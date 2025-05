Over 1,200 people took part in the North West 10k in Letterkenny.

Sean McGinley took first place in this morning’s race, with a time of 30:51.

Naqita Burke was the first woman over the line, with 35:27.

€984,000 has been raised for 40 charities since 1996, witth this year’s chosen being Donegal Horizons CLG and Multiple Sclerosis Donegal.

