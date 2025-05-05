Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“We were outstanding” – Derry Boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

Derry City’s climb up the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table continued on Monday evening as the Candystrips beat St Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Tieran Lynch’s men are just one point of the leaders Drogheda United, sitting in second position alongside Shamrock Rovers.

The victory was their fourth in the last five games and the second on the bounce at home after Friday’s win over the champions Shelbourne.

The Derry boss was quick to point out they are not getting carried away after two big victories but did add his side were “outstanding” in the win over Pat’s…

