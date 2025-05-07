Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show

Anna wonders why cyclists aren’t using the 6 million euro Greenway in Quigley’s Point and we discuss if ‘alcohol free’ or 00 drinks should be served to under 18s in pubs, the vintners association and Alcohol Action Forum say no:

Donegal Tourism’s Mary Fowley Daly discusses a campaign to advise campers and those in camper vans of the Dos and Donts of visiting Donegal. We also hook up with Colm Flynn in Rome as the process of electing a new Pope gets underway:

We hear of an event in Buncrana for young families before later hearing from local business owners in Ballyliffin opposed to the establishment of an IPAS center in the village and Chris Ashmore has business news: