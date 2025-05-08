Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

After a look at the papers we hear a call for your views on policing before getting details of the latest review of speed limits in Donegal:

Minister Neale Richmond discusses funding for Inishowen, IPAS centers and Israel in the Eurovision. Later , representatives from Uisce Éireann discuss the Milford hosepipe ban and the general state of Donegal’s water network and wastage:

Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan explains why he feels Israel should be excluded from this year’s competition, Donegal camogie players have their say on the Skorts controversy and there’s details of a worrying increase in reports of elder abuse: