Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the papers we hear a call for your views on policing before getting details of the latest review of speed limits in Donegal:

Minister Neale Richmond discusses funding for Inishowen, IPAS centers and Israel in the Eurovision. Later , representatives from Uisce Éireann discuss the Milford hosepipe ban and the general state of Donegal’s water network and wastage: 

Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan explains why he feels Israel should be excluded from this year’s competition, Donegal camogie players have their say on the Skorts controversy and there’s details of a worrying increase in reports of elder abuse:

Top Stories

leo donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC committee briefed on LEO's success

8 May 2025
IMG_3243
Playback

TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

8 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Top Stories, News

Police investigating potentially fatal arson attack in Derry

8 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann repairing burst mains in Inch Island and Raphoe

8 May 2025

