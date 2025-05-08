Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

Missed our TY Media Week with Learning Waves broadcast? Catch up now on a fantastic episode from Rosses Community School’s Transition Year Media Week programme, aired Wednesday evening at 8pm!

Packed with lively discussion and student-led interviews, this special segment covers all things music, sport, and Irish dancing. Tune in to hear from Aoibhinn Boyle, along with interviews with world champion Irish dancers Gavin Shevlin and Emily Collangelo.

It’s a brilliant showcase of young voices, local talent, and the spirit of the Rosses Community School—don’t miss it!

Top Stories

leo donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC committee briefed on LEO’s success

8 May 2025
IMG_3243
Playback

TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

8 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025
