TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

Missed our TY Media Week with Learning Waves broadcast? Catch up now on a fantastic episode from Rosses Community School’s Transition Year Media Week programme, aired Wednesday evening at 8pm!

Packed with lively discussion and student-led interviews, this special segment covers all things music, sport, and Irish dancing. Tune in to hear from Aoibhinn Boyle, along with interviews with world champion Irish dancers Gavin Shevlin and Emily Collangelo.

It’s a brilliant showcase of young voices, local talent, and the spirit of the Rosses Community School—don’t miss it!