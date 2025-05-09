Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Christy Ring Cup: McCann sets his sights on top two finish

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann

With a massive victory over Tyrone last time out, one would be forgiven for thinking the Donegal Senior Hurlers would be content with all-but-securing their status in the Christy Ring Cup for next season.

However, with the pressure of being relegated gone and considering how the the rest of the competition has panned out so far, Donegal boss Mickey McCann hasn’t ruled out the prospect of reaching the final of the competition.

McCann’s side face London tomorrow (Saturday) and then Meath next weekend in their final two league-phase matches.

Should current table-toppers Wicklow lose their two fixtures, which is certainly a possibility, two victories for Donegal would leave them in with a great chance of making the Christy Ring Cup Final.

The Donegal manager spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game and was optimistic about their chances in the next couple of weeks…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

9 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Derry PSNI investigate weekend assault

9 May 2025
voids
Top Stories, News

Voids programme has been a success in Donegal with 51 vacant homes reallocated – Browne

9 May 2025
crematorium map
Audio, News, Top Stories

Full planning permission granted for Letterkenny crematorium

9 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

9 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Derry PSNI investigate weekend assault

9 May 2025
voids
Top Stories, News

Voids programme has been a success in Donegal with 51 vacant homes reallocated – Browne

9 May 2025
crematorium map
Audio, News, Top Stories

Full planning permission granted for Letterkenny crematorium

9 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2025
an bord pleanala
Top Stories, News

ABP approves construction of Islamic Cultural Centre in Letterkenny

9 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube