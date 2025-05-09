Christy Ring Cup: McCann sets his sights on top two finish

With a massive victory over Tyrone last time out, one would be forgiven for thinking the Donegal Senior Hurlers would be content with all-but-securing their status in the Christy Ring Cup for next season.

However, with the pressure of being relegated gone and considering how the the rest of the competition has panned out so far, Donegal boss Mickey McCann hasn’t ruled out the prospect of reaching the final of the competition.

McCann’s side face London tomorrow (Saturday) and then Meath next weekend in their final two league-phase matches.

Should current table-toppers Wicklow lose their two fixtures, which is certainly a possibility, two victories for Donegal would leave them in with a great chance of making the Christy Ring Cup Final.

The Donegal manager spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher in the lead up to the game and was optimistic about their chances in the next couple of weeks…