Contract extensions for Harps players Conor Tourish and Gradi Lomboto

Defender Conor Tourish and striker Gradi Lomboto have signed contract extensions with Finn Harps to keep them at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Tourish, currently in his third season at the club, has made 11 appearances so far this campaign and was in superb form before suffering a hamstring injury which looks set to keep him out until after the midseason break.

Lomboto signed for the club in February after a successful trial period. A product of the Galway United Academy, the 20 year-old attacker has featured in every game for Harps so far this season.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “As a staff we are delighted to get Conor Tourish and Gradi Lomboto signed up for the 2026 season, both have shown consistency and quality this year and no doubt will only get better with more games.”

He added: “These are the type of players we want to build the team around, players willing to put their body on the line and give their all each week.”