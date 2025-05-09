Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Contract extensions for Harps players Conor Tourish and Gradi Lomboto

Manager Kevin McHugh with Gradi Lomboto and Conor Tourish after they signed contract extensions.

Defender Conor Tourish and striker Gradi Lomboto have signed contract extensions with Finn Harps to keep them at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Tourish, currently in his third season at the club, has made 11 appearances so far this campaign and was in superb form before suffering a hamstring injury which looks set to keep him out until after the midseason break.

Lomboto signed for the club in February after a successful trial period. A product of the Galway United Academy, the 20 year-old attacker has featured in every game for Harps so far this season.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “As a staff we are delighted to get Conor Tourish and Gradi Lomboto signed up for the 2026 season, both have shown consistency and quality this year and no doubt will only get better with more games.”

He added: “These are the type of players we want to build the team around, players willing to put their body on the line and give their all each week.”

eoin o broin1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal among the counties where some new social housing units are still unoccupied – O’Broin

9 May 2025
Pope Leo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pope Leo 14th calls for unity and peace

9 May 2025
Buncrana to Bridgend and Newtown Greenway
News, Top Stories

Public invited to have their say on the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project

9 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry burglaries ; man questioned about Easter Monday parade is released

9 May 2025
Advertisement

