Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson is asking for government clarity on the status of the purchase 3,000 affordable homes nationwide that were sanctioned in February, some of them in Donegal.

Eoin O’Broin says funding to acquire the units was provisionally approved by cabinet, but in the case of some of them, the final go ahead still hasn’t been given.

He challenged Tanaiste Simon Harris, who in turned promised to raise the issue with Housing Minister James Browne………..