Donegal and Armagh name teams for Saturday’s Ulster Final

Donegal Ulster Champions 2024

Donegal and Armagh have named their teams for Saturday’s Ulster Final in Clones.

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness has listed the same 15 that started the semi final win over Down.

Buncrana’s Caolan McGonagle and Dungloe’s Mark Curran are named on the match day 26 after spells with injury.

Armagh have made one change in their line up from the semi final victory over Tyrone.

Conor Turbitt comes in for the All-Ireland champions in place of Tomás McCormack.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Tony Boyle will have full live match commentary from the 5.25pm throw in at St Tiernach’s Park in association with Highland Motors, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Defending Ulster Champions Donegal are chasing a twelfth provincial title while having previously lost the last two deciders, Armagh are looking for a first title since 2008.

The winners on Saturday will be grouped with Mayo, Tyrone and Cavan in the All-Ireland series, the losers will face with Galway, Dublin and Derry.


