The Donegal Masters got their 2025 campaign off to a winning start as they defeated their Sligo counterparts by 5-10 to 0-7 at a sun-kissed Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

Five second half goals put a gloss on the scoreline after a more closely contested first half which saw Donegal leading by 0-8 to 0-2 at the break.

The Donegal goals came from Gerard McBrearty, Leon Thompson, Paddy McNulty, Michael Canning and Stephen Coyle.