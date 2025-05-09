Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Holt header makes it three wins in seven days for Derry City

Derry City have defeated Cork City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Turner’s Cross this evening.

The Candy Stripes were 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a Liam Boyce header on 25 minutes after the Cork goalkeeper found himself in no-man’s-land.

The Leesiders found an equaliser just after the hour-mark through Djenairo Daniels, but Kevin Holt headed in the winner in the 79th minute to give Derry their third win in seven days.

Tonight’s result means Tiernan Lynch’s side now sit in 2nd position, with only goal-difference separating them and Shamrock Rovers at the summit.

In other games, leaders Rovers were 3-0 home winners over Drogheda United, Shelbourne left it late to defeat St. Pat’s 2-1 and Waterford defeated Galway United 2-1.

Derry City’s next game is next Friday evening away to Drogheda.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than 90,000 applications made to humanitarian assistance scheme after Storm Éowyn

9 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 9th

9 May 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched after windows of Castlefin house smashed

9 May 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Competition launched to appoint new Garda Commissioner

9 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks - Storm Éowyn (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than 90,000 applications made to humanitarian assistance scheme after Storm Éowyn

9 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 9th

9 May 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation launched after windows of Castlefin house smashed

9 May 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Competition launched to appoint new Garda Commissioner

9 May 2025
psni logo
News

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

9 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Derry PSNI investigate weekend assault

9 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube