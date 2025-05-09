Holt header makes it three wins in seven days for Derry City

Derry City have defeated Cork City 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Turner’s Cross this evening.

The Candy Stripes were 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a Liam Boyce header on 25 minutes after the Cork goalkeeper found himself in no-man’s-land.

The Leesiders found an equaliser just after the hour-mark through Djenairo Daniels, but Kevin Holt headed in the winner in the 79th minute to give Derry their third win in seven days.

Tonight’s result means Tiernan Lynch’s side now sit in 2nd position, with only goal-difference separating them and Shamrock Rovers at the summit.

In other games, leaders Rovers were 3-0 home winners over Drogheda United, Shelbourne left it late to defeat St. Pat’s 2-1 and Waterford defeated Galway United 2-1.

Derry City’s next game is next Friday evening away to Drogheda.