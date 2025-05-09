Over €16,000 in funding allocated to Donegal Naíonra and school

Funding of €16,100 has been granted to two Donegal projects by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

€6,850 has been approved for Naíonra na mBeachóg, Mín Tine Dé, to provide shelter between the Naionra and the school.

Meanwhile, Coláiste Mhuire, Loughanure is set to receive €9,250 to install windows on the building which serves as an Irish language college in the area during the summer.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the investment, following the announcement that €65,000 has been approved for Dungloe GAA Club.