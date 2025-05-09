Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over €16,000 in funding allocated to Donegal Naíonra and school

Funding of €16,100 has been granted to two Donegal projects by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

€6,850 has been approved for Naíonra na mBeachóg, Mín Tine Dé, to provide shelter between the Naionra and the school.

Meanwhile, Coláiste Mhuire, Loughanure is set to receive €9,250 to install windows on the building which serves as an Irish language college in the area during the summer.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed the investment, following the announcement that €65,000 has been approved for Dungloe GAA Club.

eoin o broin1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal among the counties where some new social housing units are still unoccupied – O’Broin

9 May 2025
Pope Leo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pope Leo 14th calls for unity and peace

9 May 2025
Buncrana to Bridgend and Newtown Greenway
News, Top Stories

Public invited to have their say on the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project

9 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry burglaries ; man questioned about Easter Monday parade is released

9 May 2025
