Our Friday Panel is Christie Galligan, Harry Walsh and Brenden Byrne – topics include IPAS centers, Israel’s actions in Gaza and our attitudes to the EU:

After catching up on your comments, we hear about the initiative celebrating 40 years of transforming young people’s lives through Gaisce – The President’s Award. We also preview Saturday’s big motor show in Letterkenny:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment: