Three defeats on the trot for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

For the second game in a row, Harps found themselves 1-0 down early on as Ben Feeney’s superb header put the visitors in front on 6 minutes.

A Gideon Tetteh effort settled the contest on 73 minutes to hand Finn Harps their third defeat in a row.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other results, Dundalk scored late to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Bray Wanderers, Cobh were 2-0 winners against 9-man Wexford, Kerry defeated Treaty 1-0 and UCD played out a 1-1 draw with Longford Town.

Finn Harps’ next game is next Saturday evening away to Longford.