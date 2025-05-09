Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ulster Final Preview: Tony Boyle looks ahead to “brilliant occasion” for Donegal GAA

1992 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle

Donegal will face All-Ireland Champions Armagh in the Ulster Senior Football Final on Saturday evening at 5:25pm in Clones.

Before that, the Orchard County will also be the opposition for the Donegal in the senior ladies’ provincial decider at 3pm.

In what is a huge weekend for gaelic football in Donegal, Tony Boyle hopes the large crowd can inspire both teams in green and gold to victory.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and says it will be a “brilliant occasion”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

9 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Derry PSNI investigate weekend assault

9 May 2025
voids
Top Stories, News

Voids programme has been a success in Donegal with 51 vacant homes reallocated – Browne

9 May 2025
crematorium map
Audio, News, Top Stories

Full planning permission granted for Letterkenny crematorium

9 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News

PSNI in Derry and Strabane urge people to be on guard online following recent reports of ‘sextortion’

9 May 2025
strand road psni
News

Derry PSNI investigate weekend assault

9 May 2025
voids
Top Stories, News

Voids programme has been a success in Donegal with 51 vacant homes reallocated – Browne

9 May 2025
crematorium map
Audio, News, Top Stories

Full planning permission granted for Letterkenny crematorium

9 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2025
an bord pleanala
Top Stories, News

ABP approves construction of Islamic Cultural Centre in Letterkenny

9 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube