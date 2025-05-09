Ulster Final Preview: Tony Boyle looks ahead to “brilliant occasion” for Donegal GAA

Donegal will face All-Ireland Champions Armagh in the Ulster Senior Football Final on Saturday evening at 5:25pm in Clones.

Before that, the Orchard County will also be the opposition for the Donegal in the senior ladies’ provincial decider at 3pm.

In what is a huge weekend for gaelic football in Donegal, Tony Boyle hopes the large crowd can inspire both teams in green and gold to victory.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner has been speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly and says it will be a “brilliant occasion”…