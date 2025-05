It was a frustrating night in Ballybofey as Finn Harps suffered a third defeat in a row after a 2-0 loss to Athlone Town.

With the side creating good chances and conceding soft goals recently, captain Tony McNamee says the team “have to learn how to win”.

The Ramelton native spoke to Diarmuid Doherty at full time…

Harps boss Kevin McHugh said his side were punished for not taking some clear-cut chances…