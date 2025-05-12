Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

IN this hour we reflect on the latest tragedy to hit Buncrana as we remember Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda who got into difficulty in the water on Saturday. Later we hear from businesses in Killybegs frustrated at the impact works are having on trade:

We hear why a Muff businesses man made the tough decision to close his service station, later we chat to John Richard who applied to be a Vatican volunteer and found himself in Rome for the election of Pope Leo:

Brenden Devenney reflects on an amazing weekend in GAA, we chat to a Derry company that has picked up a BAFTA and we preview Forsa events in Letterkenny this week:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gary Middleton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes paid in NI Assembly to the teenagers drowned in Donegal at the weekend

12 May 2025
garda kevin flatley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

12 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2025
minister browne county house lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

12 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gary Middleton
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tributes paid in NI Assembly to the teenagers drowned in Donegal at the weekend

12 May 2025
garda kevin flatley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

12 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2025
minister browne county house lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

12 May 2025
child children kid kids
Top Stories, News

Almost €19,000 awarded to make Ramelton village play area more accessible

12 May 2025
texaco muff
Audio, News, Top Stories

Muff service station to be decommissioned was unable to compete with prices across the border

12 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube