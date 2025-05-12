Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

IN this hour we reflect on the latest tragedy to hit Buncrana as we remember Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda who got into difficulty in the water on Saturday. Later we hear from businesses in Killybegs frustrated at the impact works are having on trade:

We hear why a Muff businesses man made the tough decision to close his service station, later we chat to John Richard who applied to be a Vatican volunteer and found himself in Rome for the election of Pope Leo:

Brenden Devenney reflects on an amazing weekend in GAA, we chat to a Derry company that has picked up a BAFTA and we preview Forsa events in Letterkenny this week: