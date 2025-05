The Housing Minister left Donegal wiser yesterday evening, according to a 100% Redress Party councillor.

Cllr Ali Farren was part of two meetings with Minister James Browne.

Cllr Farren says two commitments were made, a commitment to listen and a commitment to come back.

He told Greg Hughes that it was a step in the right direction:

Meanwhile, Minister Browne shared on social media that the meetings left him with “a lot to consider and a lot of work ahead.”