The Parish Priest of Gaoith Dobhair says the community has been humbled by the response to the fire which destroyed St Mary’s Church in the early hours of Easter Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been live for over two weeks now, and a collection towards the restoration of St Mary’s was taken up at all churches in the Raphoe Diocese on Sunday last.

Fr Brain O’Fearraigh says they are at the very early stages of planning the rebuild, but the process is getting underway: