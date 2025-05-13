Donegal v Tyrone confirmed for Saturday 24th May

Donegal’s opening All Ireland Championship Group One game has been confirmed for Saturday 24th May in Ballybofey.

The Ulster champions welcome Tyrone in the first round to MacCumhaill Park for a 7pm throw in.

The two sides also met at the same stage last year with Donegal winning their home fixture by seven points.

Among the other first round fixtures that day, Armagh will host Derry at The Athletic Grounds at 5pm.

They also meet in the All Ireland series group stage for a second year running, Armagh had eleven points to spare in their win at Celtic Park on that ocassion.

All-Ireland SFC fixtures Saturday 24th May:

Group One

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm, GAA+

Group Two

Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm

Group Three

Louth v Monaghan, TBC

Group Four

Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 5pm