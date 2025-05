Gardaí in Donegal say they are seeing an increase in the rate of broken windows locally.

Garda Niall Maguire says there have been eight incidents this week alone, including vehicles and properties.

This type of damage proves difficult for the victim, as often broken windows are not covered by insurance, meaning they are left to foot the bill.

He appealed for information on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show relating to four incidents: