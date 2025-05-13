Go Fund Me set up to support families of teens of Lough Swilly tragedy

Over €17,500 has been raised to help cover the funeral costs of the two teenagers who died after getting into difficulty in Lough Swilly.

It’s understood that 16-year-old Emmanuel Familola and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda were trying to retrieve their ball that had entered the water in Buncrana.

Matt passed away at the scene, while Emmanuel was taken to the hospital, where despite best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

A Go Fund Me organiser, Ruth Garvey-Williams of Inisight Inishowen says the support for the of the boys mothers is overwhelming: