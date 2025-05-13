Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Michael Funston takes up the reigns at Bonagee United

Bonagee United have announced Michael Funston as their new manager.

He takes over from Packie Mailey who left the position last week.

Former Finn Harps man Funston says it’s an honour to manage Bonagee where his father Eric is club president and a founding member and where Michael himself played his schoolboys football before joining Harps.

He returned to Bonagee in 2017 and helped the club to a host of cup successes but a cruciate knee ligament injury last September brought an end to his playing career, although he stayed on as part of Packie Mailey’s management team.

Top Stories

LUHED
Top Stories, News

Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

13 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2025
IMG20250513115630
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD

13 May 2025
The_Courthouse,_Omagh_in_County_Tyrone_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1159025
Top Stories, News

Tyrone man extradited on offences linked to New IRA before courts today

13 May 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

