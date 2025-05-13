Michael Funston takes up the reigns at Bonagee United

Bonagee United have announced Michael Funston as their new manager.

He takes over from Packie Mailey who left the position last week.

Former Finn Harps man Funston says it’s an honour to manage Bonagee where his father Eric is club president and a founding member and where Michael himself played his schoolboys football before joining Harps.

He returned to Bonagee in 2017 and helped the club to a host of cup successes but a cruciate knee ligament injury last September brought an end to his playing career, although he stayed on as part of Packie Mailey’s management team.