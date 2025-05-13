Motion calls for prior engagement with all stakeholders ahead of planned protests in Letterkenny

Organisers of planned protests in Letterkenny will now have to engage with Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Chamber, and emergency services ahead of the event in a bid to minimise disruption in the town.

It’s on the back of a motion brought forward by Councillor Michael McBride, who was asked to reword his motion after initial concerns that it would encroach on the public’s right to protest.

Businesses on Letterkenny Main Street lost out on revenue as a result of an anti-illegal immigration protest held in the town on May 6th along with a counter protest.

Councillor McBride says the closure of Letterkenny Main Street was deeply unfair for local businesses: