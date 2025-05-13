Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Motion calls for prior engagement with all stakeholders ahead of planned protests in Letterkenny

Organisers of planned protests in Letterkenny will now have to engage with Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Chamber, and emergency services ahead of the event in a bid to minimise disruption in the town.

It’s on the back of a motion brought forward by Councillor Michael McBride, who was asked to reword his motion after initial concerns that it would encroach on the public’s right to protest.

Businesses on Letterkenny Main Street lost out on revenue as a result of an anti-illegal immigration protest held in the town on May 6th along with a counter protest.

Councillor McBride says the closure of Letterkenny Main Street was deeply unfair for local businesses:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, May 13th

13 May 2025
IMG20250503132135
Audio, News

Motion calls for prior engagement with all stakeholders ahead of planned protests in Letterkenny

13 May 2025
St Mary's 1
Audio, News

Community of Gweedore humbled by response to Church fire – Fr O’Fearraigh

13 May 2025
play park
News

Almost €20,000 allocated to install accessible equipment at Ramelton playground

13 May 2025
