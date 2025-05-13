Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

Over 200 people have presented at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department over the past 24 hours.

All available beds in the hospital are in use, and as a result of pressures on the site and lack of bed capacity, some elective procedures have been postponed.

The HSE says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending needing to be admitted for ongoing treatment.

All escalation areas in the hospital are in use, with 77 patients currently in the ED.

Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment are advised that they will experience very long waiting times.

as patients face long wait times to be admitted to a bed.

People are once again reminded to attend the Emergency Department only if it is an emergency situation.