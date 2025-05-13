Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

Over 200 people have presented at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department over the past 24 hours.

All available beds in the hospital are in use, and as a result of pressures on the site and lack of bed capacity, some elective procedures have been postponed.

The HSE says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending needing to be admitted for ongoing treatment.

In the past 24 hours, 203 people presented at the ED.

All escalation areas in the hospital are in use, with 77 patients currently in the ED.

Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment are advised that they will experience very long waiting times.

All available beds in the hospital are in use as patients face long wait times to be admitted to a bed.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, some elective procedures have been postponed.

People are once again reminded to attend the Emergency Department only if it is an emergency situation.

