Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

We have a chat the Housing Minister James Browne during his visit to Donegal and get reaction from Councillors to his position on the DCB crisis. Cllr Michael McBride explains his motion calling for protests in Letterkenny to be located away from the Main Street:

We have Community Garda Information and hear of the amazing response to a findraiser for the families of Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola who lost their lives at the weekend. Later, Sinead Black is in studio to discuss her mental health journey and concerns she has about Pieta House:

We continue the conversation with Sinead before Dr Marie Hainsworth, Inspector Siobhan Mollohan and the HSE’s Donna Magee discuss an event aimed at empowering customer facing services providers to support those who may need help: