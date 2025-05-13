Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We have a chat the Housing Minister James Browne during his visit to Donegal and get reaction from Councillors to his position on the DCB crisis. Cllr Michael McBride explains his motion calling for protests in Letterkenny to be located away from the Main Street:

We have Community Garda Information and hear of the amazing response to a findraiser for the families of Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola who lost their lives at the weekend. Later, Sinead Black is in studio to discuss her mental health journey and concerns she has about Pieta House:

We continue the conversation with Sinead before Dr Marie Hainsworth, Inspector Siobhan Mollohan and the HSE’s Donna Magee  discuss an event aimed at empowering customer facing services providers to support those who may need help:

LUHED
Top Stories, News

Over 200 people presented at LUH ED over past 24 hours

13 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 May 2025
IMG20250513115630
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr Michael McClafferty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Glenties MD

13 May 2025
The_Courthouse,_Omagh_in_County_Tyrone_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1159025
Top Stories, News

Tyrone man extradited on offences linked to New IRA before courts today

13 May 2025
