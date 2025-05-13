Statue of Red Hugh O’Donnell to be erected in Lifford

A statue of Red Hugh O’Donnell is to be erected as part of the cross-border Riverine Project connecting Lifford and Strabane.

Mr. John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, made the announcement yesterday at the International Schools Art Competition on the life of Red Hugh O’Donnell.

The chieftain, called the Fighting Prince of Donegal, was born in the county and died in Spain in the 1600s.

It follows a five-year-long campaign by the Red Hugh O’Donnell Association to see a commemorative figure installed in Lifford town.