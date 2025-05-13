Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Statue of Red Hugh O’Donnell to be erected in Lifford

A statue of Red Hugh O’Donnell is to be erected as part of the cross-border Riverine Project connecting Lifford and Strabane.

Mr. John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, made the announcement yesterday at the International Schools Art Competition on the life of Red Hugh O’Donnell.

The chieftain, called the Fighting Prince of Donegal, was born in the county and died in Spain in the 1600s.

It follows a five-year-long campaign by the Red Hugh O’Donnell Association to see a commemorative figure installed in Lifford town.

bernard gloster
Top Stories, News

HSE Boss to retire in March

13 May 2025
broken window smashed
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal dealing with eight incidents of smashed windows in past week

13 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
Top Stories, Audio, News

Go Fund Me set up to support families of teens of Lough Swilly tragedy

13 May 2025
money cash budget euro ATM
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigation possible case of deception at ATM

13 May 2025
Advertisement

