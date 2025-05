Uisce Éireann is urging people in Donegal to make every effort to conserve water and reduce usage.

The appeal comes as the current prolonged spell of dry weather, coupled with increased demand, is putting significant pressure on water supplies.

A Water Conservation Order remains in place for the Milford Regional Public Water Supply.

Meanwhile, the utility says supplies Letterkenny, Buncrana, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Carrigart and Downings are now under pressure.