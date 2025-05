Police have made an arrest and seized suspected Class A drugs in Derry.

The arrest and seizure were made 7.40 last evening during a patrol in the Spencer Road area of the Waterside.

The suspected drugs were seized, along with items of drug-related paraphernalia.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug and obstructing police and he remains in custody at this time.