Detectives in Derry have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and failing to comply with conditions imposed by the Parades Commission.

He’s also suspected of wearing a uniform in a public place in such a way as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.

The man remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection to events in the city on Easter Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.