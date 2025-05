The condition of a number of defective block social homes has been described as ‘diabolical’.

Councillor Tomás Seán Devine is again appealing to Donegal County Council to stop or at least reduce the rent that affected tenants are paying.

Housing Minister James Browne says a scheme for social homes affected by the crisis would be announced soon.

Cllr Devine says it’s frustrating that the council cannot begin remediation works until funding is secured: