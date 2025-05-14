Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

The Dail has been told the amendment to the Defective Block Scheme which makes the increase in the cap agreed last year retrospective could go through next week, but it’s being help up by government bureaucracy.

In Donegal earlier this week, Minister James Browne said he would expedite the amendments as quickly as possible, but in a response top a Sinn Fein topical issue in the Dail this morning, officials said a number of other technical issues are also being considered, but the provision of a draft bill over the summer is being prioritised.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Junior Minister Kieran O’Donnell that the official response is very worrying..……..

 

The full debate was led off by May TD Rose Conway Walsh. You can hear it here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

14 May 2025
Print
Audio, News, Top Stories

Forsa conference getting underway in Letterkenny this morning

14 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

22 year old man arrested following Derry drug seizure

14 May 2025
New Chopper
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

14 May 2025
Print
Audio, News, Top Stories

Forsa conference getting underway in Letterkenny this morning

14 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

22 year old man arrested following Derry drug seizure

14 May 2025
New Chopper
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stretcher issue on new Coastguard helicopter is being addressed – Canney

14 May 2025
charlesmay13
Audio, News, Top Stories

Browne’s Donegal visit must result in an improved redress scheme – Ward

14 May 2025
Septic Tank
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal recorded a 51% failure rate in septic tanks inspections last year

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube