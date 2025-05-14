Dail told DCB bill could be amended as early as next week if the government moved more quickly

The Dail has been told the amendment to the Defective Block Scheme which makes the increase in the cap agreed last year retrospective could go through next week, but it’s being help up by government bureaucracy.

In Donegal earlier this week, Minister James Browne said he would expedite the amendments as quickly as possible, but in a response top a Sinn Fein topical issue in the Dail this morning, officials said a number of other technical issues are also being considered, but the provision of a draft bill over the summer is being prioritised.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Junior Minister Kieran O’Donnell that the official response is very worrying..……..

The full debate was led off by May TD Rose Conway Walsh. You can hear it here –