56% of almost 1,400 sceptic tanks inspected last year, failed, according to figures from the Environmental Protection Agency.

77 tanks were inspected in Donegal, with a failure rate of 51%.

Nationally, 82% of failures between 2013 and 2024 were fixed by the end of last year, with that figure mirrored in Donegal.

Programme Manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says the level of failure is concerning……………..

A summary of the report can be accessed HERE