Donegal accounted for the second largest level of in the Northern and Western Region last year.

The value of card payments in the region amounted to €8.2 billion in 2024, up 9.9% compared to the previous year. Donegal accounted for 15% of the total spend, equivalent to €1.2 billion.

The value of domestic credit and debit card payments in Donegal rose 9.1% from 2023.