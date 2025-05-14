Forsa conference getting underway in Letterkenny this morning

Pay and the cost of living are just some of the key issues expected to be addressed during the course of a two day conference of Forsa trade union members in Donegal.

The union represents 30 thousand health and welfare workers and 10 thousand local government and services workers.

Morale in the health sector is expected to dominate a large part of the conference at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Lettertkenny.

Media Relations Director with Forsa, Niall Shanahan, says there is still work to be done for health service employees………….