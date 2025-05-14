Funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely NS not expected until 2026

It’s emerged funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely National School will not be made available until 2026.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle raised the need for monies to be allocated to install road safety initiatives outside the school with the Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Marian Harkin earlier today.

He urged the Department to carry out a site visit to see first hand the dangers that exist for pupils of the school.

Senator Boyle says the issue has been going on long enough already: