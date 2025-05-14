Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely NS not expected until 2026

It’s emerged funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely National School will not be made available until 2026.

Donegal Senator Manus Boyle raised the need for monies to be allocated to install road safety initiatives outside the school with the Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Marian Harkin earlier today.

He urged the Department to carry out a site visit to see first hand the dangers that exist for pupils of the school.

Senator Boyle says the issue has been going on long enough already:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fire brigade NI
News

Police treating fire at derelict properties in Omagh as arson

14 May 2025
Dunkineely-NS
Audio, News

Funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely NS not expected until 2026

14 May 2025
NI-High-Court
Top Stories, News

Journalist behind Denis Donaldson programme asks if she was to ignore Adams accusation in High Court

14 May 2025
at the Letterkenny Motor Show held at the ATU on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Letterkenny Motor Show 2025 donates €1,500 to Donegal Hospice after successful event

14 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fire brigade NI
News

Police treating fire at derelict properties in Omagh as arson

14 May 2025
Dunkineely-NS
Audio, News

Funding to improve road safety outside Dunkineely NS not expected until 2026

14 May 2025
NI-High-Court
Top Stories, News

Journalist behind Denis Donaldson programme asks if she was to ignore Adams accusation in High Court

14 May 2025
at the Letterkenny Motor Show held at the ATU on Saturday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Letterkenny Motor Show 2025 donates €1,500 to Donegal Hospice after successful event

14 May 2025
Emmanuel
News

Teenager who died after getting into difficulty in water near Buncrana to be laid to rest on Saturday

14 May 2025
planning
Audio, News

Recruitment drive underway to attract graduate planners from Donegal into councils

14 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube