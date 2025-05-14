Integrated Plan for Gweedore close to publication

The Glenties Municipal District has been told an Integrated Plan for Gweedore is close to publication.

The plan, which has been funded by Udaras na Gaeltachta, includes 58 recommendations, arising out of 378 ideas submitted by 149 participants.

It seeks the provision of sustainable employment, with cultural, linguistic and and environmental support.

The committee behind the plan urged members of the council to support it, and do what they can to help achieve the recommendations, including the provision of funding.

Cathaoirleach Caitríona Nic Garbheith says the council’s support will be vital in implementing the plan: