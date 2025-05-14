Letterkenny Motor Show 2025 donates €1,500 to Donegal Hospice after successful event

Following the success of this year’s Letterkenny Motor Show, the organising motor dealers, now proudly known as the Letterkenny Motor Show Dealers 2025, are pleased to announce a donation of €1,500 to Donegal Hospice, made on behalf of ATU Donegal, their venue partner.

The event drew a fantastic turnout, with visitors enjoying a brilliant day of motoring in sunny conditions at a venue that proved perfect for the occasion. ATU Donegal proved to be the ideal host, offering excellent facilities and a strong community spirit throughout.

A spokesperson said, “We would particularly like to thank Marnie, Thomas and Keara for their excellent engagement with us throughout the process.

We are also deeply grateful for the invaluable support of our show partners, First Citizen Finance, Letterkenny Chamber, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), and Britton Insurance, along with the wider community, all of whom played a key role in making this year’s event such a memorable occasion.

To everyone who participated and attended, thank you. We’re already looking ahead to an even bigger and better Letterkenny Motor Show in 2026!

For anyone still thinking about that next new vehicle, you can book a test drive and find out more at www.letterkennymotorshow.ie. It’s a great way to support your local dealers and keep the spirit of the show going.”