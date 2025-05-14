Lough Swilly RNLI appeals to people to follow water safety advice as good weather spell continues

Lough Swilly RNLI is appealing to people to follow water safety advice as the hot weather spell continues.

The RNLI is urging people, if they are planning to be on or near the water to always wear a lifejacket or flotation device, know how to float in an emergency, always carry a means of calling for help such as a VHF radio or mobile in

a waterproof pouch, always check the forecast and tide times before venturing out, always tell someone where you are going and when you are due back and if you see someone in trouble or get into difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI Water Safety Lead says rip currents can be difficult to spot. Her advice is that if you find yourself being swept out to sea, stay calm – don’t panic. If you can stand, you are advised to wade and to not try swim directly against the rip, instead swim parallel to the beach.