Odhran McHugh was the hero of the day for Deele College Raphoe as he lead his side to National Cup success on Wednesday afternoon in Athlone.

The Donegal secondary school won 4-1 against Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG of Cork in the FAI Schools Minor Boys Under 15 National final.

The Cork side took the lead in the game before McHugh kicked into gear, scoring all four of Deele’s goals.

The new National Cup winners are due back in Raphoe at around 8pm this evening.